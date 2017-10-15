Richarlison has to be punished for dive against Arsenal - it had a decisive impact on the result of the game

What we saw in the Watford game against Arsenal was an experienced referee, Neil Swarbrick, who has been in excellent form this season, being conned by a player. It was a dive from Richarlison and, for me, this has to be the first time we see a Premier League player being punished retrospectively for doing so.

This will be the first test for the new panel, which was set up for this season to judge these sorts of cases, and I think an example has to be made of Richarlison. It was simulation and it has had a decisive impact on the result of the game. The outcome of the game was changed because of an incorrect penalty decision.

It is so hard for even the best referees to get these decision right. I’ve praised Neil this season and I think he is one of the best referees in this country, but he didn’t make the right call on this occasion. He only got one view of it in real time and he did not have the greatest view either. My advice in these situations is never guess, if you’re in any doubt, don’t give the penalty.

There had to be some element of guesswork in Neil’s decision because he didn’t have the best view. He shouldn’t have given the penalty, but you cannot blame him when players think they can get away with diving.

Of course, this once again reinforces the argument for video replays. If a replay had been available to the match officials, they would have had come to a different conclusion. I keep on saying this, but it really is time the Premier League came adopted the VAR system.

We haven’t done so yet, so it is up to the panel to review this case and I believe Richarlison should receive a ban.