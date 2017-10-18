Riche Wellens beats out Scholes and Seedorf for Oldham manager job

While two former international stars interviewed for the vacant Latics post, it is the caretaker and ex-Manchester United trainee who has prevailed

Paul Scholes and Clarence Seedorf have both been unsuccessful in their applications to become the next Oldham Athletic manager, with interim boss Richie Wellens appointed on a full-time basis.

John Sheridan left Oldham on September 25 by mutual consent after a poor start to the League One season which had seen them lose seven of their first nine games.

Wellens stepped in on an interim basis and inspired an instant improvement, guiding them to four wins and a draw across all competitions in the five matches he has taken charge of.

The club confirmed that former Manchester United star and Oldham supporter Scholes was among those interviewed for the position, with the 42-year-old linked with the job several times before due to his strong ties with them.

Four-time Champions League winner Seedorf was also spoken to about the position at Boundary Park, with Oldham's search attracting plenty of interest.

But the Latics have stuck with Wellens, whose next task is Saturday's trip to MK Dons.