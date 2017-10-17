Riedle defends Bundesliga quality amid early Champions League struggles

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich made slow starts in Europe this season but Karl-Heinz Riedle is not concerned.

Karl-Heinz Riedle has rejected suggestions of a decline in the quality of the Bundesliga and wants both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich to do well in the Champions League.

Bayern made an unusually slow start to the season, losing to Hoffenheim and drawing with Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin.

A 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League cost head coach Carlo Ancelotti his job and led the club to tempt Jupp Heynckes out of retirement to serve as caretaker.

Bayern's problems have allowed Dortmund to open up a two-point lead at the top of the table, but Peter Bosz watched his players lose 3-1 away to Tottenham and suffer defeat by the same scoreline to holders Real Madrid in UEFA's elite club competition.

It remains to be seen if German football's biggest clubs can reassert themselves on the European stage this season, but Riedle - who scored twice in Dortmund's win over Juventus in the 1997 final - is not concerned about the level of the domestic competition.

"That's b******t," he told Omnisport when asked about criticism of the standard of play in the Bundesliga.

"I mean, I don't agree. This is a time and a moment, maybe, but look – [the] Premier League had it for a long time, everybody was saying the Premier League was so bad. But it wasn't so bad, at this time they maybe have been quite unlucky, and we are the same.

"At the end of the day… I'm quite sure the Bundesliga is still very on top against the other leagues.

"We don't have to hide behind the Premier League or even the Spanish league. I think even if we look at our national team, you could see we have absolutely top players there."

Dortmund and Bayern were both eliminated from the Champions League in the quarter-finals last season while Bayer Leverkusen bowed out in the last 16, Borussia Monchengladbach having failed to progress from the group stage.