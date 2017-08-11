Rincon leaves Juventus after seven months

Torino have announced the loan signing of Venezuela international midfielder Tomas Rincon, who joins from city rivals Juventus.

Tomas Rincon has left Juventus on loan after just seven months with the Serie A champions, but he will remain in Turin after signing for Torino.

The Venezuela international started only two Serie A matches following his January move from Genoa, making 11 further league appearances from the bench.

Torino have paid a loan fee of €3million to sign Rincon for the coming campaign and the club can pay €6million to make the midfielder's deal permanent.

"I wish to thank [Torino president Urbano] Cairo and coach [Sinisa] Mihajlovic for the trust you have placed in me, my commitment will never fail to repay the club," Rincon said.

"I cannot wait. Now that I am at the disposal of the technical staff and my team-mates, I am ready to make my contribution."

Rincon, 29, moved from Genoa to Juventus for a reported fee of €8m.