Rio Ferdinand criticised as 'totally naive' by Eddie Hearn for launching professional boxing career

The ex-defender will be training with former WBC super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall: Getty

Promoter Eddie Hearn has criticised Rio Ferdinand for his decision to launch a professional boxing career, labelling the former Manchester United defender as “totally naïve”.

The 38-year-old, who retired from football in 2015, is taking part in Betfair's 'Defender to Contender' project and will be training with former WBC super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall, with the ultimate aim of challenging for a title.

Ferdinand has yet to apply to the British Boxing Board of Control for a boxer's licence, and Hearn has warned the former England captain to tread carefully as he sets about making a career for himself in the sport.

Hearn told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's laughable isn't it? He is being totally naive and is totally underestimating boxing.

"But he has the choice of what he wants to do with his time and his life.

"The authorities are there to make sure the sport is safe, and that involves very tough tests to make sure he is capable of getting into the ring.

"If he can achieve that, let him have his chance, it's not a problem. But let's not take it seriously and talk about fighting for titles and things like that.

"I wish him luck, I hope he enjoys it, but be very careful because it's dangerous."

View photos Rio Ferdinand poses with Anthony Joshua following the heavyweight’s victory over Wladimir Klitschko earlier this year (PA) More

Woodhall, a former Olympic bronze medallist turned Team GB trainer, said: "I think Rio can definitely box as a professional given time.

"He has all the natural ingredients...and definitely has potential to win a title in the future."

Ferdinand himself has stressed that he is ready to “walk the walk”. Speaking to the London Evening Standard, he said: "A lot of people sit and watch huge fights, plus other sporting events and say 'I can do that' or 'they've messed it up'.

"There are a lot of armchair fans wanting to pass judgement. Well, I'm going to walk the walk and actually do it.

"I'm into keeping fit and one of the big things I have missed since retiring from football in 2015 is the competition, whether it be as a team or as an individual going one-on-one against a striker.

View photos Hearn has warned the ex-footballer not to underestimate boxing (Getty) More

"I just miss that chemical that comes out of you. I have not been able to replace it. This is a great way to get that back.

"I'm doing this for many reasons. I'm doing this to test myself as a man, as a human being.

"Can I change sports? Can I be a respectable performer in other sports? Can my body get through it?

"Can I mentally get up early at 5-6am in the morning when it is dark and cold to go on long, dirty runs? Then get back, take my kids to school, go to the gym and eat properly all of the time.

"This is a test of my mind and body, that's the way I'm looking at it. I'm not looking at it to become the world champion, I'm not stupid."

