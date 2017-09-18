Rio Ferdinand plans to become professional boxer at age 38

Rio Ferdinand poses with Anthony Joshua following the heavyweight's victory over Wladimir Klitschko earlier this year: PA

Rio Ferdinand is expected to announce on Tuesday morning that he intends to become a boxer and will be seeking a boxing license.

The former Manchester United and England defender is to make the shock announcement at 8am, with a press conference to follow just after midday confirming his intentions.

Ferdinand is friends with world champion heavyweight and super-heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, and close associates of the ex-footballer say he has been spending increasing amounts of time in the gym since the devastating death of his wife, Rebecca Ellison, two years ago.

38-year-old Rio leans heavily on personal trainer Mel Deane to keep him in pristine shape since retiring from football, but won’t be the first ex-player to head into the ring.

Curtis Woodhouse, formerly of Sheffield United, also took up boxing after leaving football.

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff also took the same path, even winning a professional fight against American boxer Richard Dawson in 2012.