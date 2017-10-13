The rise of Dalkurd – a unique mix of Kurdish refugees' courage and Swedish discipline

A community has built around Dalkurd in the same way they sprung from their community: Dalkurd FF

"We don't have a national team, but for me Dalkurd are the national team," says Rewan Amin.

The 21-year-old midfielder didn't have any doubts before moving to the club in early 2016, and now he is playing a key role in Dalkurd's sensational promotion to Allsvenskan, the top division in Sweden, which could officially be sealed this weekend.

Born in the Kurdish part of Iraq, Amin emigrated to Holland with his family at the age of three, received his footballing education at the magnificent Heerenveen academy, represented the Under-17 Dutch national team, and was followed by Arsenal at a certain stage. However, his father was delighted with the opportunity to join a unique club in central Sweden. "I immediately felt at home, and it is even possible to speak Kurdish with some people," Amin reflects.

And yet, the most remarkable part of this incredible script is that Dalkurd were never supposed to be seen as the "Kurdish national team", even though Kurdish flags are proudly shown at their modest Domnarvsvallen stadium. On the contrary, they are a diverse community open to everyone which was established in 2004 as a social project rather than a football club.

"There were significant drug problems in our town of Borlange those days, and my brother became drug addict. My father, Ramazan Kizil, was not really interested in football, but decided to establish a team that would enable youngsters to do something and take them off the streets. At the time, some players were kicked out of Brage for disciplinary reasons, and the new club gave them a second chance," says Adil Kizil, who started as a goalkeeper and serves as the sporting director since retiring in 2013.

The Kizil family arrived in Borlange from Turkish Kurdistan in 1989, and are very proud of their heritage. The club's crest shows Kurdish colours and the Kurdish sun, but has two Dala horses on it as well. "Those horses are the symbol of the Dalarna province, Sweden, and we are part of it. Dal stands for Dalarna, and Kurd for Kurdistan," Dalkurd board director Cego Heskali explains.