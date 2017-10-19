Rising star Alex Lozowski commits to Saracens with new contract to end talk of move

Saracens have continued to strengthen their long-term homegrown options with the news that blossoming fly-half Alex Lozowski has signed a new two-year contract with the reigning European champions, ending talk of a potential move away in search of regular first-team rugby.

The emergence of 24-year-old Lozowski over the last two seasons has led to a selection dilemma for Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall, who also has England international Owen Farrell to choose from. Given Farrell’s status as the first-choice No 10 at Allianz Park, Saracens have been working to prove to Lozowski that he figures in their short-and-long-term plans, with the former Wasps half-back seeing regular action so far this campaign.

Speculation began to surface that he could look to move to a rival Premiership club in the hunt for a first-team spot after breaking into Eddie Jones’s England squad last season, but Lozowski has dismissed any chance of a north London exit by committing himself to Saracens until 2020 by signing a two-year extension.

“It’s great to be part of this team and I’m delighted to have re-signed,” Lozowski said. “I’ve really benefitted from being in the environment and from being around good players and good coaches. I wake up in the morning and look forward to coming to training.”

His extension comes two weeks after Saracens tied down England hooker Jamie George and lock Nick Isiekwe to new deals, while Farrell himself committed his long-term future to the club in signing a five-year contract at the start of the season.

“I think being surrounded by the calibre of guys that we’ve got here is only going to bring your game up. I’m really grateful to be part of this team,” Lozowski added.

“There is a lot of laughter around the place every day, we try and have a good time. Then when it gets time to get down to serious business we all tune in and get on with the work. That’s a nice balance to have.”