He risked my life - Ocon furious with team-mate Perez as Force India intervene

Force India will not allow Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez to race each other again after the Frenchman accused his team-mate of risking his life in a pair of collisions at the Belgian Grand Prix.

An early first incident at Spa-Francorchamps was followed by a clash in lap 30 that left Perez with a punctured tyre and Ocon with a damaged right wing.

And Ocon placed the blame on his team-mate, criticising his unprofessional attitude and questioning the motives of his manoeuvres on the track.

"Of course [Perez] knew I was there," Ocon said. "I can accept the first one - perhaps he couldn't see me - but the second one was ridiculous.

"He was risking our lives. He risked my life. Secondly, we lost a lot of points. He is supposed to be a professional driver, but he is not acting like it.

"I am going to speak to him man to man, but he is going to have a child - I don't know if he wants to die or something."

The drivers had earlier collided in Baku, too, and Perez conceded that the first incident in Belgium was his fault.

"I think he feels the first one I did on purpose - I apologise for that one," he told Channel 4. "The second one, it was not my fault. I was protecting my line. Tension started when he put me in the wall [in Azerbaijan]. "

But it does not look as though any apology from Perez will be enough to see the pair given individual responsibility on the track again, with the team not willing to risk further damage to the drivers or their place in the standings.

"I only saw what you saw [on TV], but it looked like Sergio squeezed Esteban into the wall and came out the loser of that scrap," chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer told Sky Sports.

"In the future, they'll never have that opportunity again. We've let them race up until now. If they can't do it in a manner which is good for the team, then they won't be racing anymore.

"They shouldn't be coming together. We've told them: if it happens again, if a Baku-type incident happens again, then we'll be calling the race from the pit wall in the future."