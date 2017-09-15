Rivaldo Coetzee: I always wanted to join Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns officially unveiled their latest acquisition Rivaldo Coetzee on Thursday.

Prior to Coetzee’s move to Chloorkop on the final day of the transfer window, Coetzee was at the centre of a much talked about move to Scottish giants Celtic. But unfortunately, for Coetzee he would not realise his European dream just yet as his deal fell through at the last moment due to a failed medical, and the 20-year-old reveals that he was devastated by the news.

“It was tough but these things happen and there is always a reason for everything, and I think because of that something good came out of it,” Coetzee was quoted by Phakaaathi as saying.

“I’ve twisted my ankle a couple of times, I’ve had problems with it. I’ve strapped it and I didn’t know that it was this serious. I was upset when they told me about what happened and to think that I have been playing with it for quite a while and to find out in the last minute when everything was already done. I have to keep my head up now and focus on recovery. I was upset but I am not going to blame anyone,” he added.

Nonetheless, following his disappointment Coetzee says that he jumped at the opportunity of moving to the Tshwane giants, a club that have been long-term admirers of Coetzee.

“I didn’t hesitate for one moment that I want to be here, I signed immediately. This is the club that I have always wanted to join. It is the only club I will play for in the PSL. I am delighted to join this big club and I am looking forward to knowing some of the guys, those who I have not played with in the national team,” he said.

However, Coetzee will have to wait some time before he can make his debut as he is set to be side-lined for the next six to eight weeks. But when he does eventually return, Coetzee remains unfazed despite strong competition for places at Sundowns.

“It doesn’t say anything, it just says to me that the coach believes in me and my ability and what I can do, otherwise he wouldn’t have signed me with this injury, I am happy to be here,” he concluded.