Rivaldo Coetzee could snub Sundowns in favour of a move abroad

The Urban Warriors are resigned to losing their star defender during the transfer window following interest from Masandawana and abroad

According to reports, Ajax Cape Town defender Rivaldo Coetzee could snub Mamelodi Sundowns in favour of a move abroad.

It was previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns had begun negotiations with the respective parties as they were keen on bringing the youngster on board. However, it is now believed that Coetzee could be on his way to Europe with a number of clubs reportedly interested in the Bafana Bafana international.

The Urban Warriors are set to lose out on the 20-year-old’s services due to his contract expiring at the end of June. But Ajax are likely to exercise the option to add on two more years to his current deal as they look to cash in on one of South Africa’s brightest prospects.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Ajax chairman Ari Efstathiou is already in Europe and has begun talks with several of the interested parties. The club are said to be looking at a deal which would benefit both the player and club.

Although, interest is aplenty, negotiations are believed to be in its infant stages and it could be a while before a deal is finally struck.