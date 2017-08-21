Rivaldo Coetzee tipped to sign for Scottish giants Celtic this week

According to reports, the South African international could be unveiled as a Hoops player in the coming weeks

Ajax Cape Town youngster Rivaldo Coetzee is closing in on a move to Scottish giants Celtic.

It was previously reported that The Hoops were keen on the 20-year-old defender as they looked to bolster their defensive department due to injuries to key players. Coetzee has been an instrumental figure within the Urban Warriors setup, but after the defender went AWOL earlier in the transfer window, a move away from the club began to gain traction.

Amidst interest from several local clubs including Mamelodi Sundowns, sources close to the Cape Town-based outfit have revealed to Sport24 that Coetzee is set to depart for Scotland within the next week and his unveiling as a Celtic player is imminent.

Nevertheless, despite the Bafana Bafana star’s uncertain future, most recently he found himself on the scoresheet as he rescued a point for Ajax in their season opener.

If Coetzee is to finally realise his dream of playing in Europe, he will be united with former Liverpool coach Brendan Rodgers, and will likely have the opportunity of testing himself against some of Europe’s top players in the Uefa Champions League as Celtic currently hold a 5-0 advantage over Kazakhstan’s Astana following their Champions League first leg playoff last week.