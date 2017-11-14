Rivaldo: I never had the chance to join Manchester United

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo has revealed there was interest from Manchester United in signing him, but admits he was never given an opportunity to complete a move.

The Brazilian was signed by Barca from Deportivo La Coruna in 1997 before leading the Catalunya club to back-to-back La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey.

Rivaldo spent five years on the books at Barca before eventually being sold to AC Milan in 2002, but there was speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League prior to his switch to Serie A.

"Well, there was a lot of talk when I was at Barcelona that the club were thinking of transferring me to England but I never had the opportunity," Rivaldo said, speaking at Betsafe Star Sixes 2017.

"In all the newspapers in Barcelona there were rumours that a few agents were speaking to mine, I don’t know how true this is but the press said Manchester were interested; I don’t know how true this was but it was in the papers."

Rivaldo - Milan (2004) More