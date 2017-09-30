Rivers Angels will defeat Bayelsa Queens, boasts Charity John

The Jewels of Rivers are aiming to book a place in the final over their neighbours and skipper is confident of a first leg win in Nembe

Rivers Angels captain, Charity John believes her side have all it takes to defeat Bayelsa Queens in the first leg of their Federation Cup semifinal clash in Nembe.

Last two years, in the final of the competition, Edwin Okon's ladies defeated the Restoration Girls to claim their record fifth title, but bowed 1-0 in their last league encounter this season.

The goalkeeper is hoping they can subdue the Nembe outfit to reach the final, having survived Edo Queens in the quarterfinal on penalties.

“We’ve played against them in the league this season and we’ve seen their play," John told media.

“I believe we know their strategies, weak points and strike force. They equally know our weak points but we’ll use it to our advantage by not letting them run us down but we’ll rather run them down.

“We are prepared for them, we won 2-1 in Port Harcourt and I believe we can prove them wrong on their ground. This is a different competition and we will be out to prove our worth.

“The fighting spirit is quite high in camp and I believe we can do something to qualify for the final," she concluded.