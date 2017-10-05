Rivers Angels wallop Bayelsa Queens to reach Women’s Federation Cup final

Edwin Okon ladies were too strong for their opponents as they cruised into the final of the competition in grand style

Rivers Angels are through to the final of the 2017 Women’s Federation Cup final after brushing aside Bayelsa Queens 4-0 in the second semi-final.

Amarachi Ojinma’s double plus goals from Gladys Akpa and Evelyn Nwabuoku were all Edwin Okon’s side needed to zoom to the final after playing a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

With this result, Edwin Okon’s ladies wIll face the winners between Ibom Angels or Confluence Queens/Abia Angels for the top prize.