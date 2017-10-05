Rivers Angels wallop Bayelsa Queens to reach Women’s Federation Cup final
Rivers Angels are through to the final of the 2017 Women’s Federation Cup final after brushing aside Bayelsa Queens 4-0 in the second semi-final.
Amarachi Ojinma’s double plus goals from Gladys Akpa and Evelyn Nwabuoku were all Edwin Okon’s side needed to zoom to the final after playing a 2-2 draw in the first leg.
With this result, Edwin Okon’s ladies wIll face the winners between Ibom Angels or Confluence Queens/Abia Angels for the top prize.
