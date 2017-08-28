Rivers United's Festus Austin hails Plateau United's doggedness

The 28-year-old has praised the tenacity of the Peace Boys as they forced the Pride of Rivers to share the spoils

Rivers United captain, Austin Festus has hailed the doggedness of Plateau United following their 1-1 draw on in a Nigeria Professional Football League clash.

Emeka Ogbugb found the net few minutes after kick-off- which looked like the winning goal but Peter Eneji rescued a point for the hosts on stroke of 90 minutes to the delight of the home fans.

Despite losing the opportunity to pick maximum points, the defender is satisfied with the display and looked forward to a better outing in their next duel.

“We came here for three points but they fought very hard and gave us a good fight,” Austin told Goal.

“We conceded a late goal but we are still happy with a point that we secured.

“We still have two more games to play and we will approach the game very seriously.

“I want to thank rivers united fans for the support in the game,” he concluded.