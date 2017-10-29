Rivers United’s Austin implores Governor Wike to offset 2014-15 debt

The Pride of Rivers captain has appealed to the state governor to help clear the outstanding fees before the upcoming season starts

Rivers United skipper, Festus Austin has beckoned on the state government to revisit some of the issues that hindered the team's performance last season.

Austin praised the support rendered by the Nyesom Wike-led Rivers’ Government but notes that the inherited sign-on fees debt of the 2014-15 season that was promised to be offset but it is yet to be settled.

“I want to state that Governor Wike has really done well for us since he came in as governor. He has been very prompt with the payment of all that are due to us. We had the best preseason activities that we can ever imagined last season and even proceeded to Spain for friendly matches. These showed that the governor has the team’s interest at heart," Austin told Goal.

“But there is an issue I want to state that it is yet to be settled and whenever the players think of it, it always causes distractions in the camp. It is the yet to be paid sign-on fee for 2014-15 season. It was owed by the past administration of Governor Rotimi Amaechi but the incumbent governor has promised to pay.

“I was told he has approved the payment of the money but we still don’t know what is causing the delay of it from getting to the players. We need to start the upcoming season on a clean slate and ensure that everything that should cause disunity and distractions is taking care of," he said.

Rivers United escaped relegation last season to stage a 15th place finish after garnering 52 points from 38 games and they endured a disastrous outing in the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup.