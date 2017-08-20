Rivers United cannot afford to drop point against Enyimba, says Stanley Eguma

The Pride of Rivers are battling relegation from the topflight and the gaffer insists they must be clinical to silence the People's Elephants

Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma says he side must do all to avoid losing when they face Enyimba at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

The Port Harcourt based side are bidding to avoid relegation taking on top-three chasing Gbenga Ogunbote's men to consolidate on their 3-0 win at Remo Stars.

“Enyimba game any day is always a big match, you know. We don’t have to lose sight about that,” Eguma said during a pre-match conference.

“I expect a very tough game against Enyimba, especially, considering the fact that they are also contesting for the continental. I think it’s going to be a very tough game.

“But I must tell you that we’ll do everything that we can technically and otherwise to ensure that we win the game because, at this point, we cannot afford to drop points at home.

“We know that those points are very, very important and vital to our struggle to get out of relegation. Therefore, we will work very hard to ensure that we get it. There’s no compromise in that game.”