Rivers United deserve a little respect, says El-Kanemi's George

The goalkeeper claims they are set to bounce back from their defeat to ABS in last weekend's encounter, but not giving their visitors little respect

El-Kanemi Warriors' George Michael is confident his side will return to winning ways in Sunday's Nigeria Professional Football League encounter against Rivers United at the Maiduguri Stadium on Sunday.

Kehinde Ayinde gave the Saraki Boys the lead in the 14th minute of the game, but former Sunshine Stars player, Dele Olorundare equalised for the visitors five minutes before half time, and Ebuka Anaekwe sealed the victory for the home team in the 71st minute with a solo run goal.

And the shotstopper says they will accord Stanley Eguma's Boys some respect as the only surviving team on the continent, but not by compromising picking maximum point in the game.

"We know fully well they are still playing in the confederation cup so we have to accord them the respect," Michael told Goal.

"We have been working very hard since we returned to Maidugiri from our last weekend defeat, and we are confident of bouncing back against the Port Harcourt Boys this weekend to ensure to remain among the top three teams on the log."

El-Kanemi remains 3rd on the log with 33 points from 20 matches - three points behind Plateau United who picked a point on the road last weekend.