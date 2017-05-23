Rivers United won't rely on Tunisia experience - Eguma

The Pride of Rivers gaffer claims the Moroccan outfit are not the same as the Tunisian side, and insists they are targeting three points

Rivers United's Stanley Eguma says his side will not consider the experience they got in Tunisia in Wednesday's encounter against FUS Rabat.

The Rivers outfit started their Caf Confederation Cup campaign with a 3-1 loss away at Club Africain.

But the gaffer states that none of the lessons learnt from last week's defeat might come in handy against Walid Regragui's side, as both north African sides have less in common.

"Both Club Africain and FUS Rabat can't be the same even with the two teams are from north Africa," Eguma told Goal.

"We know their mentality and their kind of football, we would put that into consideration but we won't rely on our experience in Tunisia.

"We have studied the FUS team, they are a different team entirely though they have little similarity but generally they are a different team.

"We've been working, we have a different plan and tactics against FUS.

"We expect that they will come here to play a kind of frustrating game but we would do our best to ensure that we pick the three points at stake," he concluded.

Rivers United occupy third spot in Group A and hope for their first win of the African second tier club competition against log leaders, FUS Rabat.