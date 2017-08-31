Riyad Mahrez, Julian Draxler and Thomas Lemar: what Arsenal deals could happen on transfer deadline day?

In contrast to some of their top-six rivals, Arsenal have had an underwhelming summer transfer window.

The club have brought in just two players, in the shape of £46.5m Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac, who joined on a free transfer.

With deadline day upon us, Arsenal continue to be linked to a number of players but time is running out to seal any last-minute transfers.

Incomings?

Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez has been granted permission by Algeria to leave the national team’s camp ahead of an expected transfer from the club. The Algerian Football Federation announced that the winger would be returning to Europe to "formalise his transfer to his new club".

Which club it is remains unspecified but Mahrez has been linked to Arsenal all summer long - as was the case last year. The winger would certainly fit in with Arsenal’s style of football but the club should expect to fork out around £50m if they’re to land the former PFA Player of the Year.

Julian Draxler is another player who has been linked with a move to the Emirates for what seems an eternity. The Germany international has been on the Gunners’ radar for a number of years after rising through the ranks at Schalke.

But Arsenal have so far been unable to land him, with moves to Wolfsburg and Paris St-Germain transpiring instead in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

His future at the Parc des Princes could be in question now, though, with the Ligue 1 giants set to wrap up a loan deal for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe. Such a development could open the door for Arsenal to swoop and make what would be an impressive deadline day signing.

Liverpool’s recent pursuit of Thomas Lemar has also rekindled hope that Arsenal could still sign the Monaco winger, for whom they have already made three unsuccessful bids this summer.

Wenger himself described the deal as being "dead" but, in light of recent developments, Arsenal have every reason to push for a deal.

Outgoings?

Alexis Sanchez’s future remains unclear as it did at the start of the summer, with Manchester City set to prepare one final bid for the Chilean.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is Liverpool-bound after a £40m was agreed between the Reds and Arsenal on Wednesday night. The midfielder-turned-winger-turned-defender is expected to be unveiled as a Liverpool player later today.

And while Arsenal may not have been particularly active in buying players this summer, they’ve certainly had a good crack at selling them.

Among many other outgoings, Kaylen Hinds was sold to Wolfsburg in July for £2m while Wojciech Szczesny joined Juventus for £10m.

Jon-Miquel Total left for Hull in a £3m deal and Kieran Gibbs recently completed his £7m move to West Brom.