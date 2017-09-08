Riyad Mahrez remains committed to Leicester, insists Craig Shakespeare

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare says Riyad Mahrez remains committed to the club, despite attempting to force a move away from the former Premier League champions this summer.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of his side’s clash with Chelsea, Shakespeare said: "Mahrez said he wanted to play for a top-six club.

“But having spoken to him the last couple of days, I'm in no doubt about his professionalism and commitment to Leicester which he has shown since day one.”

Shakespeare also praised Mahrez’s attitude in training: “He's in a good frame of mind. Most importantly, his body language at training is good and this is really important for me and the rest of the players. He's been excellent.”

But while Shakespeare is happy with the Mahrez situation, one man who is yet to conclude a deal with the Foxes is Adrien Silva.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder's transaction missed the deadline by an agonising 14 seconds, after both clubs had agreed on a fee for the player.

Fifa have withheld Silva’s International Transfer Certificate, meaning Leicester will now have to appeal the decision if they want to secure his services before the next transfer window in January.

"We know the deal has been agreed between the clubs," Shakespeare said. "But we're still trying to finalise it. My thoughts are with the player. I'm trying to prepare the team for Saturday but this is in the background.

“So it's up in the air and I'm keeping a level head and leaving the rest to the legal team.

Shakespeare expressed further sympathy with Silva’s situation, saying: “he's a proven international and it's a World Cup year for the player. He's in limbo.

“With hindsight you are always wise after the event. That's the transfer window. Everyone's on social media knows about it but for me, the manager, it's difficult but this is the reality of the football window."