Riyad Mahrez to the rescue as Leicester see out frustrating draw against West Brom

The man known as ‘Healing Hans’ almost helped rub salt into Craig Shakespeare’s wounds before Riyad Mahrez eased his boss’s pain and reminded Leicester City fans of his talent.

Recalled West Brom midfielder Nacer Chadli - fresh from a visit to renowned German doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt - looked set to condemn Shakespeare to another depressing defeat when he marked his first Premier League appearance of the season with a fine free-kick goal.

But Mahrez shrugged off his indifferent form to have the last word with a priceless equaliser for the Foxes.

It still left Leicester without a win in six Premier League games but they will at least head into Saturday’s key trip to Swansea on the back of a point, while West Brom are without a league win since August 19 despite an impressive return for Chadli, whose decision to skip a pre-season training camp in Austria had left him on the outside looking in.

