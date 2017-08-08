Road to U-17 World Cup: India's progress under Luis Norton de Matos

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) relieved German coach Nicolai Adam of his duties as the Head Coach of the Indian U-17 National Team in January, with less than nine months to go for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup that is to be held in India in October this year.
Results under former coach Nicolai Adam
In came former SL Benfica 'B' coach Luís Norton de Matos to take over the reigns of India's U-17 World Cup team. The Portuguese-born was among the eight candidates shortlisted by the AIFF which included the likes of Edgar Borges, Oscar Bruzon, Colm Toal, Stuart Pearce and Abraham Garcia.
De Matos was meant to begin his charge with twin friendlies against Mali which were scheduled to be held in Mumbai, in April. However, due to the suspension of the African country by FIFA, the games had to be deferred and the 63-year-old started his stint with a couple of practice matches in Goa before embarking on foreign tours.
|INDIA U-17 TEAM PRACTICE MATCH IN GOA
|Match No.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Result
|1
|22/3/2017
|Minerva U-17
|0-1
|Lost
|2
|28/3/2017
|India U-16
|5-0
|Won
The India U-17 tactician began his set of games to be played overseas against Vitoria de Stubal, a team he previously coached in the top-flight of Portuguese football.
|INDIA U-17 TEAM FRIENDLIES IN PORTUGAL
|Match No.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Result
|1
|18/4/2017
|Vitoria de Setubal U-17
|1-2
|Lost
|2
|25/4/2017
|Belenenses U-17
|1-2
|Lost
|3
|27/4/2017
|SL Benfica U-17
|2-2
|Draw
|4
|1/5/2017
|Estoril U-17
|1 -4
|Lost
|5
|5/5/2017
|SL Benfica U-17
|0-3
|Lost
|6
|9/5/2017
|Sporting CP U-17
|1-2
|Lost
The Young Tigers would continue touring Europe in between of which they participated in the Lazio Cup in Italy.
|INDIA U-17 TEAM EUROPEAN TOUR RESULTS
|Match No.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Result
|1
|16/5/2017
|Paris Saint Leu U-17
|1-1
|Draw
|2
|19/5/2017
|Italy XI* U-17
|2-0
|Won
*youth players from clubs in Lega Pro and Lega Pro 2
|INDIA U-17 TEAM AT THE LAZIO CUP
|Match No.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Result
|1
|23/5/2017
|Lega Pro U-17
|1-1
|Draw
|2
|24/5/2017
|Lazio U-17
|0-0
|Draw
|2
|25/5/2017
|Valmontone City U-17
|3-0
|Won
|INDIA U-17 TEAM EUROPEAN TOUR RESULTS
|Match No.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Result
|1
|2/6/2017
|Grund 1986 FC U-17
|12-2
|Won
|2
|7/6/2017
|Serbia U-17
|0-0
|Draw
|3
|14/6/12017
|Macedonia U-17
|0-0
|Draw
|4
|24/6/2017
|Complutense Alcala U-17
|11-0
|Won
|5
|29/6/2017
|Alcorcon U-17
|1-2
|Lost
The India U-17 World Cup squad was to embark on a tour of USA, Mexico and Australia. However, upon the US tour cancelled on account of visa problems and the head coach opting against traveling to Australia, the boys would take part in a four nation tournament that is to be held in Mexico.
|INDIA U-17 AT THE "Torneo de 4 Naciones" IN MEXICO
|Match No.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Result
|1
|3/8/2017
|Mexico U-17
|1-5
|Lost
|2
|4/8/2017
|Colombia U-17
|0-3
|Lost
|3
|6/8/12017
|Chile U-17
|1-1
|Draw
.