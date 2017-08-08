Road to U-17 World Cup: India's progress under Luis Norton de Matos

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) relieved German coach Nicolai Adam of his duties as the Head Coach of the Indian U-17 National Team in January, with less than nine months to go for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup that is to be held in India in October this year.

Results under former coach Nicolai Adam

In came former SL Benfica 'B' coach Luís Norton de Matos to take over the reigns of India's U-17 World Cup team. The Portuguese-born was among the eight candidates shortlisted by the AIFF which included the likes of Edgar Borges, Oscar Bruzon, Colm Toal, Stuart Pearce and Abraham Garcia.

De Matos was meant to begin his charge with twin friendlies against Mali which were scheduled to be held in Mumbai, in April. However, due to the suspension of the African country by FIFA, the games had to be deferred and the 63-year-old started his stint with a couple of practice matches in Goa before embarking on foreign tours.

INDIA U-17 TEAM PRACTICE MATCH IN GOA Match No. Date Opponent Score Result 1 22/3/2017 Minerva U-17 0-1 Lost 2 28/3/2017 India U-16 5-0 Won

The India U-17 tactician began his set of games to be played overseas against Vitoria de Stubal, a team he previously coached in the top-flight of Portuguese football.

INDIA U-17 TEAM FRIENDLIES IN PORTUGAL Match No. Date Opponent Score Result 1 18/4/2017 Vitoria de Setubal U-17 1-2 Lost 2 25/4/2017 Belenenses U-17 1-2 Lost 3 27/4/2017 SL Benfica U-17 2-2 Draw 4 1/5/2017 Estoril U-17 1 -4 Lost 5 5/5/2017 SL Benfica U-17 0-3 Lost 6 9/5/2017 Sporting CP U-17 1-2 Lost

The Young Tigers would continue touring Europe in between of which they participated in the Lazio Cup in Italy.

INDIA U-17 TEAM EUROPEAN TOUR RESULTS Match No. Date Opponent Score Result 1 16/5/2017 Paris Saint Leu U-17 1-1 Draw 2 19/5/2017 Italy XI* U-17 2-0 Won

*youth players from clubs in Lega Pro and Lega Pro 2

INDIA U-17 TEAM AT THE LAZIO CUP Match No. Date Opponent Score Result 1 23/5/2017 Lega Pro U-17 1-1 Draw 2 24/5/2017 Lazio U-17 0-0 Draw 2 25/5/2017 Valmontone City U-17 3-0 Won

FIFA U17 World Cup: Introductory guide

INDIA U-17 TEAM EUROPEAN TOUR RESULTS Match No. Date Opponent Score Result 1 2/6/2017 Grund 1986 FC U-17 12-2 Won 2 7/6/2017 Serbia U-17 0-0 Draw 3 14/6/12017 Macedonia U-17 0-0 Draw 4 24/6/2017 Complutense Alcala U-17 11-0 Won 5 29/6/2017 Alcorcon U-17 1-2 Lost

The India U-17 World Cup squad was to embark on a tour of USA, Mexico and Australia. However, upon the US tour cancelled on account of visa problems and the head coach opting against traveling to Australia, the boys would take part in a four nation tournament that is to be held in Mexico.

INDIA U-17 AT THE "Torneo de 4 Naciones" IN MEXICO Match No. Date Opponent Score Result 1 3/8/2017 Mexico U-17 1-5 Lost 2 4/8/2017 Colombia U-17 0-3 Lost 3 6/8/12017 Chile U-17 1-1 Draw

