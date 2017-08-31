Rob Baxter hoping success breeds success, but he won't let Exeter Chiefs rest on their laurels like last season

There’s something quite fitting about Exeter Chiefs getting the new Premiership season underway on Friday night. After all, it was their incredible comeback victory in last season’s semi-final that knocked out Saracens in order to reach Twickenham, and it was the Chiefs again who lit up the final by taking it to extra-time before seeing off Wasps with a late Gareth Steenson penalty.

They take on Gloucester, West Country rivals, at Kingsholm to raise the curtain on the new campaign, but they do so with expectations and targets differing enormously.

The Exeter director of rugby, Rob Baxter, makes it abundantly clear that in order for last season’s title triumph to become a true success, the club must push on and continuously challenge for silverware, both at home and in Europe. But that does not mean the Chiefs should go into the new campaign expecting to win it again – far from it, in fact – as Baxter explains when asked if it’s a case of finishing inside the top four before setting sights on the title.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think it’s a little bit more basic than that,” Baxter tells The Independent. “The way we’ve approached to being champions is to say ‘how do champions prepare today?’. You know what you had to go through to get there last season, how tough it was, you know how hard you have to work, so how should you train today, how are you going to make that thing a possibility again by what you do today?

“So we’ve actually pulled it back even further than saying ‘let’s get top six, and then top four’. We will knock those markers off as we go through the season hopefully, but the first marker that we’ve got to knock off is getting out of the bottom of the league. You’ve got to be away from the bottom and out of the pressure of relegation first. Tick that box off first, then you start ticking off boxes like top six and European competition, then drive yourself into that top four. There are lots of little steps and markers that you have to go through to get to where you eventually want to be.”

That may seem a slight exaggeration on what Exeter should expect at Sandy Park this season, but it only takes a glimpse at the league table come Christmas to see what the Chiefs were facing. By their standards, a run of four league defeats in their opening eight games representing a poor return, given they were coming off their first visit to the Premiership final, and it took a clear-the-air talk between the entire squad to turn their season around.

Baxter has no intentions of repeating this early-season slump. The former Exeter captain, who also had previous roles at the club as a ball boy and scoreboard changer, has endured a busy summer, but not in the way that you’d expect.

While his equivalents at the likes of Saracens and Leicester Tigers have been busy scouting and signing players, Baxter has been focused on matters closer to home. “It was a busy summer! But it was a nice summer,” he adds. “I didn’t go away this summer because my daughter was doing her A-levels and my son was finishing his exams for his degree in his finals, so it wasn’t a good summer for us in a lot of ways. We played the final, my daughter started her exams that week and then she was doing that for a month and next thing it’s pretty much pre-season.”

