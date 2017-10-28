Rob Howley accepts Sean O’Brien's apology for criticising Lions coaching

Rob Howley has accepted an apology from Sean O’Brien after his disparaging remarks about his coaching on the British & Irish Lions tour, but confirmed he is seeking advice regarding allegations made against him by Lee Byrne.

In his recent autobiography Byrne claimed his relationship with Howley broke down in 2011, saying “I felt he was trying to undermine me, in a subtle yet insidious way” as his international career came to an end.

The Welsh Rugby Union has invited their former full back to offer a fuller explanation, but are still awaiting a reply from their approach last week. Howley’s response made it clear he is not happy with the accusations made by the 37-year-old.

“I deny the allegations, I’m very surprised by his comments and I’m seeking advice,” he said.

O’Brien went public with claims that Jonathan Sexton and Owen Farrell sidelined attack coach Howley during the series in New Zealand during the summer, with head coach Warren Gatland later admitting he was “really, really hurt” by the Irishman’s criticism. But Howley says he has spoken to O’Brien to clear the air.

