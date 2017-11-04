Robben breaks Bayern record for Bundesliga goals by a foreign player

The Dutchman scored his 93rd Bundesliga goal for the club against Borussia Dortmund, a new record for a foreign player

Arjen Robben became Bayern Munich's highest-scoring foreign player in the Bundesliga with his Klassiker strike against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The 33-year-old winger curled home the opener at Signal Iduna Park in the 16th minute, taking his league tally for Bayern to 93.

Robben moved past the mark set by Brazilian striker Giovane Elber, a four-time Bundesliga champion with the Bavarian giants.

It was the Dutchman's third of the campaign and first since Jupp Heynckes returned to Bayern last month.