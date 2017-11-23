Robben: I could retire after this season

The Bayern Munich star is out of contract at the end of the season and he would not rule out bringing an end to his career at the end of the campaign

Arjen Robben says his future is yet to be decided, but admits retiring this season is a possibility.

The 33-year-old winger retired from international duty in October as Netherlands' 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign ended in failure, while his contract at Bayern Munich expires at the end of the season.

Robben picked up an injury in Wednesday's Champions League win at Anderlecht, but is not expected to be out for long, according to coach Jupp Heynckes.

The ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid star has suffered consistent muscle issues in recent years, however, and he admits the end could be coming soon, but is open to committing to a new deal in Bavaria.

"The future is open!" Robben told Kicker. "It may be over after this season, something new may come or I'll play three more years at Bayern. Everything is possible. .

"The appreciation between Bayern and I has always been there, from both sides. I know what I have at this club, and I always say that.

"I just look to the next game, not beyond. I want to try to have fun as long as I can and play football at a high level, I do not know how long that will go on."

Robben is currently in his ninth season with Bayern, where he has won six Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokals and the Champions League.