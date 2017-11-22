Robben would be delighted for Heynckes to stay on at Bayern

Arjen Robben has admitted he would love to see Jupp Heynckes stay on at Bayern Munich.

The 72-year-old was brought back to the cub supposedly as a stop-gap measure following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti, but such is the effect he has had on the first team that there have been suggestions he could be handed the role on a longer basis.

Robben 10/11 to score v Anderlecht

Club legend Lothar Matthaus said on Monday that there is “no better coach on the market” and the 33-year-old winger agrees.

“It would be a pleasure!” he told Bild after asked how he would feel if Heynckes was to continue. “Anything is possible.

“It’s going very well. If anyone knows the club, then it’s him. He also knows what’s needed in football today. Everything is great.

“I don’t know what he thinks or what the plan for the club is.”

