Robben denies 'nonsense' criticism of Ancelotti

With Carlo Ancelotti sacked last week, Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben insists he has not and will not criticise his former coach.

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has distanced himself from "nonsense" quotes criticising the training methods of sacked head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The former AC Milan boss was dismissed last week after Bayern were thrashed at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Robben had refused to defend Ancelotti after that game, but he insists further quotes attributed to him in recent days - hitting out at training sessions with the Italian - are fabricated.

"All of a sudden there are things appearing in the media that I would like to distance myself from - these so-called quotes are nonsense," the Netherlands international told NUsport.

"I hate it when things like this happen. I am the last person out there who would have a go at a coach, a fellow player or anyone else.

"You have to be a man when someone leaves and don't hit out at anyone."

Bayern threw away a two-goal lead to draw with Hertha Berlin under interim coach Willy Sagnol in a match that saw Robben substituted just before the hour, but the 33-year-old took no issue with the decision.

"I was disappointed because we threw away a two-goal lead," he added. "But it is the coach's decision to substitute me and I accept that. It does not mean I cannot be disappointed though."