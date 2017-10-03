Robben denies criticising Ancelotti: It's bulls***!

Reports in Germany had suggested that the Dutchman had ridiculed the former Bayern manager's training methods, but that does not appear to be the case

Arjen Robben has denied criticising Carlo Ancelotti's training methods following the Italian's departure from Bayern Munich.

A report from Kicker claimed that Robben had said that his son's youth team had better standards of coaching than the Bundesliga giants.

However, the Netherlands international has now distanced himself from the quotes, insisting that they are "bull***t".

"All of a sudden there are things appearing in the media that I would like to distance myself from. These so-called quotes are bulls***," Robben told NUsport .

"I hate it when things like this happen. I am the last person out there who would have a go at a coach, a fellow player or anyone else. You have to be a man when someone leaves and don't hit out at anyone."

Ancelotti was sacked following Bayern's comprehensive 3-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League last week amid reports of dressing room unrest and players turning against the Italian.

Bayern are currently second in the Bundesliga, five points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund after seven games and were held by Hertha Berlin on the weekend despite holding a two-goal advantage at one stage.

Robben, who has scored twice in six league appearances thus far in 2017-18, was taken off during that game but denies he has any problem with interim head coach Willy Sagnol.

He added: "I was disappointed because we threw away a two-goal lead. But it is the coach's decision to substitute me and I accept that. It does not mean I cannot be disappointed though."