Robben a Dutch legend like Cruyff and Van Basten, says new Bayern boss Heynckes

Arjen Robben deserves to considered a Dutch legend like all-time greats Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten, says new Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes.

The 33-year-old winger has called time on his international career after seeing the Netherlands fail to reach the 2018 World Cup.

Bayern 13/2 to win CL with dabblebet

He steps aside having earned 96 caps for his country and contributed 37 goals, with it now up to the next generation to rebuild a fallen giant.

Heynckes, who has recently returned to the Bayern helm on a short-term deal as successor to Carlo Ancelotti, believes that Robben should be heralded as a modern day icon.

He told reporters at an Audi promotional event: "Holland brought up great footballers like Cruyff, [Ruud] Gullit, Van Basten and [Frank] Rijkaard.

“I think that you must classify Arjen in this group. He was an exceptional player for Holland just like them.”

While his international playing days are over, Robben is still very much a key figure at the Allianz Arena.

Arjen Robben Bayern Munich More