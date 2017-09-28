Robben refuses to back Ancelotti after PSG thrashing

Arjen Robben refused to divulge whether the Bayern Munich squad remain united behind Carlo Ancelotti after a 3-0 thrashing at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Ancelotti endured a miserable return to his former club as goals from Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar secured a decisive win for the Ligue 1 giants on Wednesday.

Bayern are three points off the pace in the Bundesliga after a defeat at Hoffenheim and 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg in recent weeks, while speculation that Ancelotti could accept a contract in the Chinese Super League has done little to promote a sense that the Italian will be a long-term fixture at the Allianz Arena.

Ancelotti's decision to bench Robben, Franck Ribery and Mats Hummels at the Parc des Princes raised eyebrows and the Dutch winger was far from unequivocal post-match.

Asked if the team were still behind Ancelotti, Robben told reporters: "I will not answer that. It was a painful defeat, we can talk about this. When it is a game as big as this, you never want to lose.

"I'm now in my ninth season with Bayern, this is something I am not accustomed to. But it's part of football.

"The most important thing is that we stay together. We have had many beautiful moments, we must get back to that.

"PSG scored after two minutes. Then they could play their game right away, they have three players who don't defend, so we got a lot of room to play, but they are very dangerous on the counter-atttack."

And Robben says he was not left out of the team for fitness reasons, insiting he is even fitter than before.

"I had played for 90 minutes a few times in the league. Today it was not given to me. I feel good, I'm physically fine. In fact, I'm better off than I was a month ago."

On Ancelotti's team selection, Robben was again guarded: "I will not say anything about it. Even one word is too much.

"We need peace. Anyone who is unhappy from the outside does not help the team."