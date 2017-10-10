Robben retires from international football after Netherlands miss World Cup

The attacker scored a brace for his country as they fell short of making Russia in what has turned out to be his final international game

Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from international football following the Netherlands failure to make the 2018 World Cup.

The Bayern Munich attacker scored both goals for the Oranje as he captained his side to a 2-0 victory over Sweden in the final matchday of UEFA World Cup qualification.

While the result brought the Netherlands level on points with Sweden for the play-off places, Robben and the Dutch lost the tie-breaker to the Swedes due to an inferior goal difference.

The brace today means Robben finishes his international career with 37 goals in 96 caps.

The 33-year-old Robben made his debut with the national team in 2003 and was a key figure in multiple Dutch successes on the international stage. He started for his country in the 2010 World Cup final in the extra-time loss to Spain.

He scored three goals in the Netherlands' semi-final run in the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

While Robben continued to have success for the Oranje following the 2014 World Cup, the same could not be said for his team, as they failed to qualify for the expanded Euro 2016 and have now missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Robben finishes his international career having averaged a goal or assist every 112 minutes for the Netherlands, adding 29 assists to his 37 goals.