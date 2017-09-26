Robben warns PSG, Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe that 'money doesn't score goals'

Arjen Robben has told Paris Saint-Germain that “money doesn’t score goals” as their expensively-assembled squad prepares to face Bayern Munich.

The French outfit saw the Ligue 1 crown wrestled from their grasp by Monaco last season and responded over the summer with an elaborate recruitment drive which saw them bring in €222 million man Neymar and teenage forward Kylian Mbappe, who will end up costing them €180m.

With Edinson Cavani already at the club, PSG now boast an enviable array of attacking talent – although they have already experienced problems when it comes to harmony within the ranks.

Unai Emery will be hoping to see those issues put to one side against Bayern on Wednesday, but Robben has warned that the Bundesliga champions will head to Paris with no fear regarding the challenge in front of them.

The Netherlands international said: “Paris have certainly given out a few more euros than us, but money doesn’t score goals, quality on the pitch scores goals, good teams score goals.

“The important thing is the performance of the team, not just to focus on particular players.”

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is also confident that Carlo Ancelotti’s side can contain big-spending PSG and take something from a crunch Champions League clash.

“I know our team, they are highly motivated and concentrated for games like this," he affirmed.

“I am convinced we can get something out of this game.”

Both Bayern and PSG enjoyed comfortable successes in their opening Group B fixtures, with the former seeing off Anderlecht 3-0 while the latter swept past Celtic 5-0 in Glasgow.