Robbie Fowler: Every kid wants to be the number 10 these days

Club loyalties may prevent the fullest show of appreciation, but Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler can be forgiven for offering a knowing nod of approval when assessing the striking talent in the opposing ranks at Anfield this weekend.

Manchester United will unleash their number nine, Romelu Lukaku, in the midst of a hot streak, while Liverpool – now bereft of the hamstrung Sadio Mane – will look to their scurrying attackers to end a relatively barren run in front of goal.

Fowler says he would happier adapting to Jurgen Klopp's fluid formation rather than Jose Mourinho’s more orthodox approach, but he will not disguise his admiration for Lukaku.

“I am not surprised how well Lukaku has done. He has always had the goals in him and players like Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford can make chances for him,” says Fowler.

“He is strong and quick, but what is also important about him he is rarely injured. It’s such a big asset to have a player like that who hardly misses games. We have seen how good a goalscorer he has become over the years with Everton.

“But honestly, in the current climate, I still think I’d prefer the Liverpool style with three others all working to create the chances.

“Mourinho has set up with Lukaku as that focal point, but Jurgen Klopp has made it clear how he wants to play with a quartet moving around and being a nuisance.

“If you create so many chances and have a focal point all the goals can be concentrated on one player, but that is not Klopp’s style. The Liverpool front three do not operate like a Lukaku or Harry Kane. They move around far more. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea but this is how the manager wants it, with a few players in the goals.

“They have not scored as may as they would like but something will click soon and then there won’t be so much doom and gloom. They will score goals. I am not worried about them missing chances yet. I would be more worried if they were not. We are not a million miles away.”

As one of the greatest strikers of his generation, Fowler is enthused by the renaissance of natural goalscorers in the Premier League.

Lukaku, Harry Kane and Alvaro Morato are making this season’s Golden Boot chase the most exciting in years, and Fowler hopes this will signify a change at youth levels where the assist kings rule.

“If you look at Academy football now and the way teams play, when I was coming through I wanted to be the number nine scoring goals all the time,” said Fowler. “You go there now and every kid wants to be the number 10. Maybe the attitude and mentality of the youngsters has changed. I wanted to be the hero and score but now more youngsters want to make the unbelievable pass for someone else to score. It starts from that level.

“A lot of teams play one upfront now. I preferred to play off someone. I was most successful alongside Stan Collymore who always drifted around. He would work the wide areas leaving me quite central.

“Maybe everything will go full circle. Football is that way. Certain trends become fashionable and then it goes back the other way. You see that in formations, too.

“When I was playing we played 3-5-2 and not so many were doing that. Then you 4-3-3 the style for a while and it seems 4-4-2 has died out. But all formations can be flexible – it only needs a player to move ten yards one way and you have a different system.”

With Liverpool already seven points behind United they can ill afford to fall futher adrift so early in the season.

“The game is probably more important to Liverpool because United have had a few victories, but it is early in the season and not the end of world if it goes wrong,” insists Fowler.

“We know it needs to start happening for Liverpool soon, though. You can’t get to Christmas still waiting for it to click. On the plus side Liverpool have been a different team at home when playing against the rest of the top six and seem to play with more confidence going into these games.

“Mourinho will have a game plan. I think they will be slightly more adventurous than last season but his priority will be not to lose. He will sit back and be compact and look to counter attack.”

