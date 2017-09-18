Aussies Abroad: Robbie Kruse finds the back of the net again in Germany

Australian winger Robbie Kruse is finding form at the right time in Germany, scoring in the Bundesliga 2 for the second consecutive match.

Kruse scored in the 13th minute for VfL Bochum in their home clash with Heidenheim overnight, following on from his winner against Darmstadt last weekend.

Unfortunately, Heidenheim equalised shortly afterwards and found a winner in the 73rd minute, but Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou will be noticing Kruse's impressive form ahead of their upcoming World Cup playoff against Syria.

Bochum sit 12th in Germany's second division after six matches.

In-form attacker Mathew Leckie failed to continue his scoring his form but played 90 minutes as his Hertha Berlin came from behind to draw 1-1 at home with Hoffenheim.

It was a second straight draw for Leckie's side, who are 11th after four games in the Bundesliga.

Striker Jamie Maclaren got some game time in Darmstadt's 4-3 home win over Arminia Bielefeld in Bundesliga 2.

Maclaren was introduced in the 88th minute of his side's victory, which sees them move to second place on the table.