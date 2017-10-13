Robert Kraft still ‘intrigued’ by owning Premier League club despite missing out on Liverpool

American billionaire Robert Kraft has said that he remains ‘intrigued’ in buying a Premier League club, despite initially being put off the idea by the lack of a salary cap.

Kraft, who owns the MLS side New England Revolution as well as the New England Patriots in the NFL, was linked with buying Liverpool in 2006 only to decide against the idea.

But the 76-year-old chairman and chief executive of the Kraft Group has revealed he is still interested in making a move into the Premier League and would like to expand into the UK.

“We helped found MLS in America,” he told the BBC. “Our league here is starting to really develop, and with our soccer team we've gone to the championship game five times in 21 years.

“I'm just concerned in the Premier League, with all the different ways of operating, we're not as familiar with all of them.

“Let's say people from all over the world come in and buy teams and maybe they have different reasons for doing it and managing it. You have to compete with that and I'm not sure - but I'm still intrigued.”

Kraft isn’t only interested in moving into the Premier League. In July, Blizzard Entertainment announced that Kraft bought ownership in one of the first seven teams planned for the professional eSports Overwatch League.

Kraft’s team will be based in Boston.