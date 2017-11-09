Robert Matano: AFC Leopards is a big team to go down

Ingwe will face Chemelil on November 12 at Kasarani before wrapping up their 2017 season against relegated Muhoroni

AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano has maintained that the club will not be relegated this season.

Ingwe, who beat Nakumatt 1-0 on Sunday last week courtesy of a first half goal by Andrew Tololwa, collected three crucial points that saw them rise to safety on 39 points and at position 12. With two rounds of matches to play none of the two basement sides can catch up with Ingwe.

Despite admitting that it was uncomfortable to be part of seven teams that were tussling to avoid filling up the two drop spots, ‘The Lion’ insists it could have been a crime for the team to go down.

“I knew that there was no way we would go down. We have good players. They weren’t going to let that happen. I wasn’t going to let that happen.

"After we won GOtv Shield I told the players that they have won the toughest match of the season. All the other matches would be routine, and I asked them to make sure they win them the same, same way.

“We started of losing to Nzoia (Sugar), but came up against Nakumatt and thumped them, and now I am sure that we shall get no less than four points in the next two games,” Matano told kpl.co.ke on Wednesday.

Ingwe will face Chemelil Sugar on November 12 at Kasarani Stadium before wrapping up their 2017 season against relegated Muhoroni Youth on November 18 at Awendo Green Stadium.