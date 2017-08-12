Coach Robert Matano: AFC Leopards is bigger than Kateregga

Ingwe is preparing to face Mathare United hoping to bag maximum points, after the two sides shared spoils in the first leg

AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano says Ingwe is a big team and should not be traded with an individual.

Last week, there was a heated exchange between midfielder Allan Kateregga and the former Ulinzi Stars tactician in a 1-0 defeat against Bandari.

It has led to speculations that the Ugandan might be on his way out of the Den. Coach Robert Matano says he is focused on improving the team. "Enough of this Kateregga stories, it has been happening since last week.

"I will not comment on this matter, it is up to Kateregga to prove his worth on the pitch. Whether I play him or not should not be a major source of concern, Leopards as a whole should be the main thing. We are working on improving as a unit and finish high on the table."

