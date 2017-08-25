Robert Matano: AFC Leopards more than ready to face Gor Mahia

Ingwe recovered from a poor run this season to edge out Tusker 1-0 on Thursday, a result that has left ‘The Lion’ roaring

AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano is breathing fire ahead of their league derby against Gor Mahia on Sunday.

Ingwe recovered from a poor run this season to edge out champions Tusker 1-0 on Thursday, a result that has left ‘The Lion’ roaring as they prepare for the match against K’Ogalo at Nyayo Stadium.

Forward Samuel Ndung’u made most of the spade work by Vincent Oburu deep in the second half to beat Tusker goalkeeper Duncan Ochieng for the winning goal.

Matano now believes that they have what it takes to also beat Gor Mahia, a side that won the first leg played at the same venue 3-0.

“I am more excited with the way my players handled this game against a very strong and experienced opponent. We next prepare for Gor Mahia.

“We are ready and they should be warned. We want maximum points because looking at the table; we are not in a good position.

"My players know that all we need against Gor Mahia is a win and that is what we are going for on Sunday. We don’t care about past record.

“If they (Gor Mahia) have been winning against us in the past, then those are in the past. We want to open a new chapter and this should start on Sunday. We want our fans to come and support us. We will not disappoint them.”

Against Tusker, it was first time they were beating the brewers since 2014 and the second time in over a decade in a Premier League match.

Ingwe were also recording their second league win this season in their last 14 matches, a trying period that has seen them change coaches twice.