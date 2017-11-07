ROBERT MATANO: AFC Leopards will finish in a 'respectable' position

Ingwe are currently 12th, but Matano believes that the struggling former champions should be dining with champions, Gor Mahia at the high table

AFC Leopards must win the remaining matches to save their face, says coach Robert Matano.

Matano revived his ambition of guiding Ingwe to the top 10-finish after a torrid season that has seen the Kenyan Premier Giants struggle for success this campaign.

AFC Leopards are currently 12th on the log with 39 points, but Matano believes that the struggling former champions should be dining with their peers, Gor Mahia at the top of the table.

“AFC Leopards is a big club that should be challenging for the league title or winning it outright,” Matano said after a 1-0 win against Nakumatt FC last weekend.

“Focus now shifts to the two remaining matches. I want to win both of them so that we can finish in a good position in the league and also for respectability.”

Matano was pleased by the overall performance by his players even as he will be demanding for more commitment from them in the remaining games.

“From the beginning of the match to the very end the boys displayed some good hunger for victory and created so many chances.”

AFC Leopards must tighten their boots knowing too well that a slip-up in the remaining games and maximum points for the likes of Mathare United and Thika United will see the big cat slip to the relegation zone.

AFC Leopards will be hunting for their 42nd point against Chemelil Sugar next.