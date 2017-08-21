Robert Matano: AFC Leopards must be serious to win GOtv Shield

The nine times champions qualified for the semis after they cruised past National Super League side Wazito 7-1 on Sunday

AFC Leopards are on course to win 2017 GOtv Shield, a competition they last won three years ago.

Head coach Robert Matano was impressed with efforts put up by the players and lauded them, though he feels much is needed.

"I cannot complain, we played a good game and scored good goals too. We needed them and I am happy the players delivered when it mattered. Scoring has been a problem to us, it is something that has affected our output and we have been working on it," Matano told Goal.

"Scoring seven does not mean we will relax and that the problem is still solved, we need to work harder."

AFC Leopards will face Vihiga United in the semis; the latter bundled out defending champions Tusker by 2-0 while Sony Sugar will come up against Kariobangi Sharks.