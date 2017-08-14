Robert Matano: AFC Leopards not affected by shelving of fixtures

Kenyan Premier League called off mid-week matches which were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week

AFC Leopards’ coach Robert Matano says decision by Kenyan Premier League to postpone matches did not affect his plans.

Matano, whose side was set to take on struggling Mathare United on Tuesday at Nyayo Stadium, has supported the decision, adding that the tensed political temperature in the country has made it difficult for his side to assemble for training.

“You cannot play under such environment with no players around you," Matano told Goal on Monday.

Matano, however, insist that the changes did not affect his game plan. “It is even difficult to raise a team because players are yet to report back after taking time off to go and vote in different parts of the country.”

AFC Leopards, who are chasing for their first win since July 15, are currently 13th on the table with 20 points from 19 matches while Mathare United is a place up from the bottom with 17 points after same number of matches.

Affected matches are: Nzoia Sugar v Chemelil Sugar, SoNy Sugar v Ulinzi Stars, Western Stima v Bandari, Tusker v Kariobangi Sharks, Zoo Kericho v Kakamega Homeboyz, Mathare United v AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers v Thika United, Gor Mahia v Sofapaka and Nakumatt v Muhoroni Youth.