Robert Matano slams AFC Leopards striker after poor show

AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano has hit out at one of his players for a poor display against Zoo Kericho on Sunday.

Matano has specifically picked Samuel Ndung’u for blame despite Ingwe cruising to a 3-1 win over the team farmers at Kericho Green Stadium.

Matano believes Ndungu played to get into the score sheet instead of playing for the team. “Samuel Ndung’u was not at his best and did not impress me and that has to change.

"He must learn to play for the general good of the team. Here at AFC we play as a team. You don’t have to force your way into the score sheets.”

On winning the match, Matano said early goals helped them to get the better of the home team. “We went for early goals and that is what helped us control the match,” Matano told the official KPL website.

The win enabled AFC Leopards to move to 13th position on the 18-team league table.