Robert Pires - Gary Neville always used to kick me!

Former Arsenal winger Robert Pires has backed Arsene Wenger's charges to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title despite the Gunners seemingly having fallen off the pace already.

Arsenal are currently fifth in the table, with 16 points from nine games, and find themselves nine points behind Manchester City at the top. But damaging defeats to Liverpool and Watford recently have seen many write off Arsenal's chances of winning the league.

But Pires does not agree with the detractors and feels that the Gunners' summer transfer business was shrewd and will help them challenge for the honour they last won in 2004 when the Frenchman was an integral part of the team.

"Yes, of course (Arsenal can challenge for the title) because Arsenal are a strong side, with a very good squad," he said to Goal on the sidelines of a Puma fans' 'meet-and-greet' event in Bengaluru recently. "They’ve spent money in the summer as well, bringing in the likes of Alexander Lacazette.

