Roberto Carlos appointed as South Melbourne's 'A-League Coach'

The Brazil legend will take over at the Australian club if they are granted a place in the top-flight when it expands in the 2018-19 season

South Melbourne have taken the bold step of appointing Roberto Carlos as their ‘A-League coach’, as they plan for life in the top-flight.

The club hope to be included in Football Federation Australia’s next A-League expansion, though they are also prepared to play in a second-tier competition first.

And, such is their commitment to moving forward, they have appointed the Brazil legend.

“My idea would be to come here and keep winning and continue that mentality and keep winning things," Carlos said at Lakeside Stadium on Monday. "If I go to a club and marry a project, I go to win.

“South Melbourne should be the reference for Australian football. They’re already good. I’ve been following the team. The importance is to go up.

“What I’ve seen here has moved me, the complex and the people. The most important thing now is for the club to go to the A-League and that together we make more history on top of what we’ve seen."

The A-League will next be expanded in the 2018-19 season, but Carlos is already looking to the future.

“What I’ve seen here has gratified me a lot," he said.

"When you have the idea of winning to form champions, to try and sign up the best players you can, when I’ve noticed the club is very ambitious and has the winning mentality, and that’s satisfied me.”