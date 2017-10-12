Roberto Carlos becomes grandfather at 44

The World Cup winner took to social media to share his joy at becoming a grandfather, just months after having his own child

Brazil legend Roberto Carlos is celebrating after becoming a grandfather at the age of just 44.

The former Real Madrid star's daughter, Giovanna, gave birth to her first child, Pedro – just three months after Carlos himself had a child with his wife.

"My first grandchild", he beamed as he shared a photo of the new member of the family on social media. 

In a stellar career, Carlos was capped 125 times by Brazil and, as well as Madrid, played for Inter and Fenerbahce in Europe. 

