Roberto Firmino on Liverpool, best friend Philippe Coutinho, ‘Professor Tite’ and bringing the joy back to Brazil

On 6 June 2014, Brazil played their final warm-up game ahead of the World Cup. Serbia were their opponents at the Morumbi and Luiz Felipe Scolari named the XI that would start against Croatia six days later, Hulk and Fred lining up alongside Neymar in attack.

24 hours later, some 1,200 miles up the coast, another Brazilian forward was also in action. Roberto Firmino, back in his homeland for football's big jamboree, ran out to warm applause at the dinky Estádio Luís Pontes, in his home state of Alagoas.

He was the star turn that afternoon, but this was a different world to that inhabited by the stars of the Seleção: he was captaining a 'Friends of Firmino' side in a local charity match (entry fee: one kilogram of food for the poor). He may have been hot property in Europe – many a big club was monitoring his progress after an explosive 22-goal season for Hoffenheim – but Firmino had been so far from making Scolari's final squad that he may as well have been Bulgarian or Belgian.

There had been no great clamour for his inclusion, either, despite attacking options being so sparse that Scolari deemed Jô worthy of a berth. The issue was one of visibility: Firmino, having moved to Germany from Figueirense before even having featured in Brazil's top flight, was an unknown quantity and lacked a constituency. Domestic-based players were seen as safer options.

Things are markedly different three and a half years on. Firmino is a fixture in the squad under Tite, having proven himself a player of rare polyvalence for Liverpool over the past couple of seasons. The Premier League factor has helped, too, boosting his profile in Brazil as well as in Europe. With a World Cup place beckoning, the 26-year-old seems happy to have come the long way.