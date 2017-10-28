Roberts: Dodgers need Wood to perform

Dave Roberts said the LA Dodgers – down 2-1 in the best-of-seven series – need a strong performance from game-four starter Alex Wood.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows he has to protect his bullpen following Friday's 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros in game three of the MLB World Series.

The Dodgers started Yu Darvish in Houston, but he lasted just 1.6 innings after allowing four earned runs in the second inning.

Roberts said the Dodgers – down 2-1 in the best-of-seven series – need a strong performance from game-four starter Alex Wood.

"With Yu, I think there was one swing-and-miss when he was out there. The fastball command wasn't there, and the slider was backing up. So he just really didn't have the feel and couldn't get any type of rhythm going," Roberts said following Friday's game.

"So right there you find yourself after five outs down 4-0, you have to go right there — had to go to the pen to give us a chance to stay in that game.

"They were taking good swings, obviously taking good at-bats against him. But it just goes to the fastball command and the breaking ball just wasn't there are [Friday].

"We just had an off-day [Thursday]. And when your starter goes five outs, you've got to find a way to cover some innings. Everyone [Saturday] is available, outside of Kenta [Maeda]. And Alex is going to have to go deep. But I think, like I said, everyone is available, and we've got [Clayton Kershaw] going game five. They'll be available. They'll be fine."

Astros reliever Brad Peacock completed an 11-out save, tossing 3.6 hitless innings with four strikeouts. Dodgers hitters looked lost against Peacock's four-seam fastball, and Roberts was impressed with the 29-year-old.

"I thought he threw the ball really well. He had really good fastball command," Roberts said. "The fastball to the outer half of the plate against our left-handers was riding. He really competed. He got ahead. And we really couldn't square him up.